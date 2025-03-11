3 Impersonated Jay Shah, Sought Crores From Manipur MLAs, Arrested: Sources

Three people have been arrested for impersonating Union Home Minister Amit Shah's son Jay Shah in a fake call scam that targeted MLAs in Manipur, sources said.

The three accused were brought from Delhi to Manipur's capital Imphal this morning, sources said.

The scamsters called Manipur leaders including assembly Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata Singh, and demanded Rs 4 crore for ministerial posts, sources said.

A case of cheating and impersonation was filed under Sections 318 (4) and 319 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The calls were made in the first two weeks of February.

During the same period, a 19-year-old man who allegedly impersonated Jay Shah and sought Rs 5 lakh from Uttarakhand BJP MLA Adesh Chauhan was arrested.