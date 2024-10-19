3 Flights Get Bomb Threats In 24 Hours, Over 35 Hoax Calls This Week

The Vistara flight which was diverted to Frankfurt, later took off for London. (Representational)

Three flights received bomb threats in less than 24 hours, adding to a long list of hoax calls airlines have received this week, triggering an unprecedented security scare. A London-bound Vistara flight from Delhi (UK17) was diverted to Frankfurt, Germany, after a bomb threat. A Jaipur-Dubai Air India Express flight (IX 196) was given a threat, which turned out to be fake. Meanwhile, an Akasa Air flight (QP 1366) from Bengaluru to Mumbai also got a bomb threat shortly before departure.

The bomb threat to the Dubai-Jaipur Air India Express flight forced a delay in taking off the Jaipur-Dubai (IX 195) flight from the airport. The take-off was scheduled for 6:10 am today, but it left for Dubai at 7:45. The flight is on its way to its destination. Meanwhile, the Vistara flight which was diverted to Frankfurt, later took off for London.

"Vistara flight UK17 operating from Delhi to London on October 18, 2024, received a security threat on social media. In line with the protocol, all relevant authorities were immediately informed and as a precautionary measure, the pilots decided to divert the flight to Frankfurt," the spokesperson said.

Akasa Air said, "As per safety and security procedures, all passengers had to be deplaned as the local authorities followed necessary procedures. We request your understanding as our team on the ground did everything possible to reduce the inconvenience."

Since Monday, at least 35 flights have received such threats, prompting the civil aviation ministry and authorities to put in place strict norms to deal with such situations.

Sources earlier told NDTV that the airlines gave inputs on the situation and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) suggested that several steps will be taken like putting hoax callers on the no-fly list for five years. The airlines suggest that the losses borne by them due to fake bomb threats should be recovered from the accused.

What Civil Aviation Minister Said

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu on Thursday said initial investigations do not point to a conspiracy and that most of the calls had been "made by minors and pranksters".

A 17-year-old boy was taken into custody by the Mumbai Police on Wednesday for issuing threats to four flights on Monday, including three on international routes. Officials had said the teenager wanted to frame one of his friends, with whom he had a dispute over money.

Mr Naidu also said his department is considering changes in rules and legislation to ensure that such hoax bomb calls do not happen in the future.

"We can't comment on a conspiracy but whatever little we have known, it (the threats) is coming from minors or some pranksters. For very little, petty things, they are trying to issue threats on social media or through phone calls. So these are isolated incidents, there is no kind of conspiracy we can comment on," the minister said on Thursday.

Mr Naidu said steps are being taken to ensure that a "strict barrier is created for people trying to do these kinds of pranks" and his department is pursuing changes in rules and legislation to achieve this.