3 Dead, 72 Sick In Rajasthan Due To Contaminated Water

68 people have been discharged after primary treatment, says Rajasthan police. (Representational)

Three people have died and 72 fallen sick in the last three days allegedly after consuming contaminated water in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district, police said today.

As many as 75 people complained of abdominal pain and vomiting yesterday and three of them died today. The deceased were identified as Onkar Rawat, 60, Ragini, nine-month-old and Gendi Bai, 70, they said.

Block Chief Medical and Health Officers Gyanmal Sankhla said, "68 people have been discharged after primary treatment and four are still hospitalised."

"It is suspected that they had consumed contaminated water," he said.