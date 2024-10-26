3 Decades On, Assam Rifles To Finally Vacate Headquarters In Aizawl

The force will relocate to Zokhawsang, about 15 km from the city. (Representational)

An over-three-decade-old issue is set to be resolved with the Assam Rifles and the Mizoram government arriving at an agreement for the paramilitary force to move out of its battalion headquarters in the heart of the state capital, Aizawl, to an area 15 km from the city.

In 1988, 12 civilians had been killed by personnel from the Assam Rifles and the state government, led by then chief minister Laldenga, had demanded that the force shift out of the capital.

On Saturday, Chief Minister Lalduhoma said the Assam Rifles will start moving out of the Aizawl headquarters in April to a base in Zokhawsang, about 15 km from the city. He said a memorandum of agreement (MoA) was signed at Mizoram House in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The signatories to the agreement are Vanlaldina Fanai, Commissioner and Secretary to the Government of Mizoram, and Lieutenant General Vikas Lakhera, the Director General of Assam Rifles.

Mr Lalduhoma said the MoA will come into effect from April 1, 2025, and construction of some facilities at Zokhawsang is yet to be completed.

The chief minister added that the Government of Mizoram will pay a depreciated cost to Assam Rifles by April 2025 and all the places handed over by the force to the state will be reserved for public purposes under the Mizoram (Restriction on Use of Transferred Land) Act, 2022.