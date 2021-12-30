3 Deaths After Heavy Rain In Tamil Nadu, Parts Of Chennai Waterlogged

Chennai rains: Waterlogging has led to traffic congestion, causing hardship for commuters.

Three people have died in rain-related accidents in Tamil Nadu today after unprecedented torrential rains battered the state, state minister for disaster management K. K. S. S. R. Ramachandran said. Up to 17 cm of rains have flooded the capital city Chennai as a cyclonic storm along the coasts triggered heavy rainfall.

Waterlogging has led to traffic congestion, causing hardship for commuters who were unprepared for severe rainfall.

The weather department has forecast heavy rains tonight and moderate rainfall tomorrow.

"Very heavy rainfall observed over Chennai & neighbourhood and rainfall activity likely to continue over the region during next 06 hours.

Rainfall recorded from 0830-1945 IST of today (in mm).

Chennai (MRC Nagar) - 198

Nungambakkam - 160," the India Meteorological Department said in a tweet.

Starting from noon, most areas in the city and suburbs began receiving rainfall and it was heavy to very heavy in several locations.

According to India Meterological Department (IMD), the highest rainfall of 17.65 CM was recorded in MRC Nagar here. It was 14.65 CM and 10 CM at Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam respectively.

In other areas, including those falling under neighbouring Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts, the showers ranged from 1 CM (Madhavaram) to 10 CM (Nandanam). The rainfall data was recorded between 8.30 AM and 6.15 PM today.

Isolated heavy to very rainfall activity is likely to continue over north coastal Tamil Nadu and adjoining areas of south coastal Andhra Pradesh during the next three days and decrease thereafter, the IMD said.