3 Days After Avalanche, 8 Trekkers Still Missing In Uttarakhand

Last week, on October 27, a group of 12 set out for the Kedartal trek in Uttarakhand, with the return date set for October 29. While four of them have returned safely, eight are reported missing following an avalanche. The rescue operations have entered their third day, and there has been no information on the missing group.

A group of 12 - comprising seven trekkers, a guide, a cook and three porters - set out from Gangotri for Kedartal after obtaining permission from the Forest Department. What followed was adverse weather in the region. Glacier movement, snowfall and avalanche conditions blocked the route and prevented the trekkers' timely return.

On October 30, the trekkers managed to make contact via phone with their trekking agency, reporting that they were safe near Kachhi Dhang, and requested assistance.

Photo Credit: NDTV Photo

Three porters -- Nayan Bahadur Singh, Hari Bahadur Shahi and Deepak Singh, all from Nepal -- and a cook, Rohan Rana from Uttarkashi, managed to return safely. Eight others remain trapped.

Among those who are missing are 30-year-old Tapas Bauri, 23-year-old Ratna Ghosh, Manoj Khovas (39), Ritu Mandal (40), and Uday Ghosh (30), all from West Bengal. Vartika Verma, 28, from Uttar Pradesh, and Siddharth Rana, a 25-year-old guide from Uttarkashi are also among those missing.

Rescue operations began on October 31 with the department conducting an aerial survey of the Kedartal area, but no sign of the trekkers or their equipment was found.

Two SDRF personnel, Head Constable Ravi Chauhan and Constable Deepak Pant, reached Harsil by helicopter on November 1, from where they conducted two aerial reconnaissance flights over the Kedartal area. No clear signs of the missing trekkers or their tents were spotted during these flights, officials said.

Rescue operations were suspended briefly due to persistent poor weather conditions.

Specialised teams from the SDRF and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) set out on the ground again today to search for the group, while rescue operations via helicopter have also been initiated.

According to officials, one of the stranded trekkers has also sustained a head injury.