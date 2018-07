The area has been cordoned off and efforts were on to track down the assailants

Three security personnel were injured in a grenade attack by terrorists in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.

Terrorists lobbed a grenade at CRPF personnel posted on guard duty at a temple at Sherbagh in Anantnag district this evening, a police official said.

He said three jawans were injured in the blast.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and were trying to track down the assailants, he added.