3 Bangladeshis Arrested For Stealing ATM In Jammu And Kashmir

The stolen ATM recovered from Bangladeshi nationals in Pulwama

Three Bangladeshi nationals were arrested for stealing a bank ATM in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. The ATM was dumped in an orchard area, and the police used a bulldozer to retrieve the automated teller machine from a pit.

The trio had stolen the ATM from Jammu and Kashmir Bank in Pulwama on April 8. A special investigation team of SIT of police finally tracked down the thieves today.

"During the course of investigation, the Police team analysed digital data evidence. Besides meticulous investigation of circumstantial evidence, persistent and focused examination of suspects resulted in identifying a group of international thieves from Bangladesh," said a police spokesman.

The spokesman said the accused had committed such type of crime in the past as well.

The accused have been identified as Suman Mal, Farooq Ahmad Ali and Mohd Ibrahim - all Bangladeshi nationals.

The cops said the accused confessed to the crime during the investigation.

"On their disclosure, the stolen ATM machine was recovered from an orchard dumped in a pit at Dogam Kakapora" the police said.

The bulldozer pulling out the stolen ATM

"During the further course of investigation, this gang of burglars revealed that they had committed such ATM theft at other places too over the past years," it said.