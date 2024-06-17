3 Arrested For Repeatedly Raping 3 Minor Sisters In Maharashtra's Palghar: Cops

The three men were arrested on Sunday for rape and other offences, police said (Representational)

Three people were arrested for allegedly raping three minor sisters in Maharashtra's Palghar district, a police official said on Monday.

The parents of the victims had separated and they were in the care of their father, who is an alcoholic, Senior Inspector Jitendra Vankoti of Pelhar police station said.

"The three accused, Datta Kshirsagar (35), Nishad Khan (19) and Sayyed (27), took advantage of the distress of the three sisters and raped them repeatedly over the past one year.

The three men were arrested on Sunday for rape and other offences under Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act provisions," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)