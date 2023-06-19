3 Arrested For Cheating Several US Citizens Of $20 Million: Delhi Cops

We received input from the FBI, a senior Delhi Police official said.

Three people, including the main accused, were arrested by the Delhi Police for allegedly defrauding several US citizens of more than 20 million dollars by posing as a senior Drug Enforcement Agency official, the police official said on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Parther Marker, the Delhi police official further said.

According to the Delhi Police Special CP HGS Dhaliwal, the accused were mainly operating from Uganda and Ahmedabad and other parts of India.

He further said that Marker has been arrested along with his criminal syndicate mastermind Vatsal Mehta and two of his associates.

"We received input from the FBI that an individual named Parther Marker defrauded several US citizens of more than 20 million dollars by posing as a senior Drug Enforcement Agency official. He was mainly operating from Uganda and Ahmedabad and other parts of India. He was arrested along with his criminal syndicate mastermind Vatsal Mehta and two of his associates," Dhaliwal told ANI.

He further said that the arrested accused were later sent to the five days police remand.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

