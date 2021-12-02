3 Arrested For Beating Man To Death, Dumping Body In Creek Near Mumbai: Police

The accused have been arrested for murder (Representational)

Three people have been arrested in connection with the death of a man whose body was found in the Kalwa creek near Mumbai, the police said today.

The man's body was recovered yesterday, and the autopsy indicated several injury marks, an official said.

The victim's hands were found to have been tied before he was thrown into the creek, he said.

During the probe, the police traced the mark of a tailor on the victim's shirt and ascertained his identity as Shaikh Mohammad Ashif (33), a resident of suburban Mumbai, the official said.

Based on several intelligence inputs, the police zeroed in on the three accused, he said.

According to the police, the sister of one of the accused had borrowed money from the victim, who was allegedly pestering her to pay more even after she returned the money.

Angered by the frequent harassment, the three allegedly called the victim to a house and beat him to death. They then tied his hands and legs before dumping his body in the creek, the official said.

The accused Nizamuddin Islam Muddin Shaikh (44), Mirza Ali Nawab (30), and Mohammad Irfan Abdul Khan (32) have been arrested for murder and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, he added.