3 Armed Men Loot Rs 15 Lakh From Bank In UP

Police are investigating the case and trying to find the three accused (Representational)

Three armed criminals looted Rs 15 lakh from a bank in Gavana village under Chhaprauli Police Station area in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat on Monday evening.

The trio, who had their faces covered, barged into the Syndicate Bank branch and thrashed a peon before looting the money including Rs 9 lakh from the cash counter and Rs 6 lakh from a locked almirah, police officer Pratap Gopendra Yadav said.

On the complaint of the manager Harvendra Singh, an FIR was registered against the three unknown persons and efforts on to nab them, he said.

