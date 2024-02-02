Man In Helmet Robs UP Bank With Sickle, Flees With Rs 8.53 Lakh In Cash

The police have formed five teams to hunt down the robber

A man in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda robbed a branch of the Prathama UP Gramin Bank and fled with Rs 8.53 lakh in cash. The incident was caught on a CCTV camera installed inside the cashier's counter.

In the footage, the accused, wearing a helmet, is seen standing outside the cashier's counter before heading straight inside. As the cashier turns around to stop him from entering her cubicle, the accused pulls out a sickle and holds it against her neck.

The cashier is then seen lifting wads of cash and putting them in the accused's bag. He then exits the branch calmly without making a fuss.

The robbery took place at the Civil Line branch of Prathama UP Gramin Bank in the city's VIP area.

The bank manager informed the police following which senior police officers Amarendra Prasad Singh and Vineet Jaiswal reached the spot and launched a probe. The employees of the bank are being interrogated.

The police have formed five teams for a manhunt for the robber.

Speaking to the media, a police officer said, "We received information about the robbery around 12:15 pm. An unidentified man in a helmet was inside the bank for nearly 20 minutes. He waited for most of the people to leave and then went in for the loot. He then left the bank and rode away on a bank."

"We have informed other police stations. They are on the lookout," he added.