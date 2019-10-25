3 Advocates Appointed Additional Judges In Punjab And Haryana High Court

A Law Ministry notification said Suvir Sehgal, Girish Agnihotri and Alka Sarin have been appointed as additional judges of the high court.

All India | | Updated: October 25, 2019 04:59 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
3 Advocates Appointed Additional Judges In Punjab And Haryana High Court

Three advocates were appointed additional judges of the Punjab and Haryana High Court (Representational)


New Delhi: 

Three advocates were on Thursday appointed additional judges of the Punjab and Haryana High Court but there was no word on two other names recommended by the Supreme Court collegium.

A Law Ministry notification said Suvir Sehgal, Girish Agnihotri and Alka Sarin have been appointed as additional judges of the high court.

But there was no word on Jasgurpreet Singh Puri and Kamal Sehgal, whose names were also cleared by the collegium on July 25, sources in the government said.

Suvir Sehgal is the brother of Uttar Pradesh cadres senior IAS officer Navneet Sehgal.



Follow NDTV for latest election results and live coverage of assembly elections 2019 in Maharashtra and Haryana.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Punjab And Haryana High CourtSupreme CourtSupreme Court Collegium

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Election 2019Election Results FAQMaharashtraHaryanaElection NewsVidhan Sabha Election ResultsAssembly ElectionLive TVAssembly Election ResultVote CountingElection ResultMaharashtra Election ResultHaryana Election Result

................................ Advertisement ................................