3,000 Indians Evacuated On 15 Flights In 24 Hours, Says Government

India said it is in touch with all countries at various levels to bring back its citizens

The government today said 3,000 Indians were evacuated in 15 flights over the last 24 hours from the war-hit Ukraine amid opposition criticism that the Centre has been slow in rescuing its citizens.

The Ministry of External Affairs said more flights have been scheduled to get students home under its evcuation programme called "Operation Ganga".

"A total of 18,000 Indian nationals have left Ukraine since our first advisory was released. 30 flights under Operation Ganga have brought back 6,400 Indians from Ukraine so far. In the next 24 hours, 18 flights have been scheduled," said Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson, the Ministry of External Affairs.

"We are in touch with all countries particularly Ukraine and Russia at various levels. Prime Minister Modi spoke to President Putin. Our only intention is to take Indian citizens out as soon as possible," said Mr Bagchi.

Visuals of hundreds of Indians stuck at the Ukrainian borders have been emerging on social media.

Opposition parties, mainly the Congress, have been sharing videos of students' SOS and have urged the government to take urgent measures to evacuate students out of Ukraine.