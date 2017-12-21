Former Telecom Minister A Raja, Kanimozhi, 15 Others Acquitted in 2G Case: 10 Points

2G Scam Case: A Raja stepped down in 2010 after the auditor's report and was arrested in 2011.

New Delhi: Former telecom minister A Raja and M Kanimozhi of the DMK and 15 others were acquitted today of charges in what was described as India's biggest telecom scandal, the "2G scam". Mr Raja had been accused of allocating airwaves and licenses for cellphone networks in exchange for kickbacks and causing the state a loss of Rs. 1.76 lakh crore. The case became the centerpiece of allegations of egregious corruption on then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's watch. As celebrations broke out among hundreds of DMK supporters who had caused a security scare at the court, Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram said that the allegation of a major scam involving the highest in the government was never correct. The Supreme Court earlier cancelled all the licenses Mr Raja had issued, agreeing that rules had been violated.