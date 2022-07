The Narcotics Control Bureau today seized 260 kg of cannabis from a mini truck in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain. The drugs were found stashed in electric transformers.

When officials inspected the truck, several packets of cannabis were found hidden in the transformers.

The drugs had been brought from Odisha and were being taken to Kota in Rajasthan.



In a major haul in May, drugs worth ₹ 100 crore were seized in Madhya Pradesh's Itarsi town.