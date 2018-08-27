26 Jharkhand Farmers Sent To Israel On Mission To Learn New Techniques

In their four-day trip, the farmers would visit dairy farms, production units of fruits and vegetables

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Sunday sent off a group of 26 farmers, accompanied by state government officials, to Israel to learn new techniques in farming there.

Addressing the farmers before their departure, Mr Das asked them to learn the new techniques minutely and and use those methods in their own farming.

Israel is a country geographically smaller than Jharkhand, but its per capita income is greater than that of India, the chief minister said.

Jharkhand is now lagging behind in grain production but the day is not far when it would not only become self-sufficient in producing grains but also would supply grains to other states, Mr Das said.

He called upon people to go for pisciculture, animal husbandry, horticulture, besides farming.

Advertisement

In their four-day trip, the farmers would visit dairy farms, production units of fruits and vegetables and learn about functioning of drip irrigation, Agriculture Secretary Puja Singhal said.

Agriculture Director Ramesh Gholop, Hazaribagh Deputy Commissioner Ravi Shankar Shukla, Garwha Deputy Commissioner

Neha Arora, Horticulture Director Vijay Singh and Joint Director (Agriculture) Dr Subhas Singh are accompanying the farmers.