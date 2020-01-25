Republic Day 2020: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory. Routes You Should Avoid On January 26

Republic Day: Delhi police has issued a detailed traffic advisory.

The preparations are in full swing for Republic Day tomorrow. Delhi police has issued a detailed traffic advisory. It lists the routes to avoid, suggests the alternate routes, bus terminating points, inter-state services and metro service restrictions. For any confusion, Delhi Police can be reached out at the 24-hour helpline number – 01125844444 and 112 can be dialed for immediate police help. The road users have been advised to plan their journey in advance accordingly and avoid the route of Republic Day Parade, from 9 am to 12:30 pm.

These are the routes that should be avoided on Republic Day:

Traffic restrictions have been imposed on Rajpath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate till the Republic Day Parade is over. No cross traffic is allowed on Rajpath from at Rafi Marg, Janpath and Man Singh Road till the Republic Day Parade is over. The C-Hexagon-India Gate will be closed for traffic till Republic Parade crosses Tilak Marg. Traffic on Tilak Marg, BSZ Marg and Subhash Marg will not be allowed on both directions, according to the traffic advisory. During the Republic Day parade, Delhi Metro Rail service will remain available for commuters at all the stations but boarding and de-boarding will be allowed at select stations. The commuters will not be allowed to board and de-board at Kendriya Sachivalaya and Udyog Bhawan metro stations from 5 am till 12 noon and Lok Kalyan Marg from 8:45 am to 12 noon on January 26.

Here's the detailed Republic Day traffic advisory:

Apart from this, thousands of security personnel have been deployed and CCTV cameras installed at strategic locations in the national capital to keep vigil. Multi-layered security arrangements are in place. Sharpshooters and snipers will be deployed atop high-rise buildings to keep a watch on the 8km-long parade route from Rajpath to the Red Fort on January 26. Anti-terror measures like tenant and servant verification, border checking, security of vital installations, malls and markets, patrolling in heavy footfall areas are being taken.