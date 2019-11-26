'Hurt, Not Knocked Out,' Ratan Tata On Mumbai Terror Attack Anniversary

Ratan Tata tweeted on Mumbai terror attack this morning.

The people of Mumbai "remain proud of the spirit and the sense of unity" of the city 11 years after the financial capital of the country was attacked by the terrorists, Ratan Tata tweeted this morning as he paid tribute to the people who lost their lives in the 26/11 terror attack.

"A lot has been said about the tragedy of 26/11. The memory of the carnage and loss of life, is still painful. We won't forget the needless suffering caused across the city. But we remain proud of the spirit and the sense of unity of Mumbai. We can be hurt, but not knocked out," the 81-year-old industrialist wrote.

India marks the eleventh anniversary of the Mumbai terror attacks today that left 166 people dead and hundreds injured. The attack that began on November 26, 2008 lasted three days.

The iconic Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai was one of the main sites of the 26/11 attacks. The hotel's century-old heritage wing was destroyed.

The Taj was set up in 1903 by Jamshedji Tata, Ratan Tata's father. The hotel had never closed before 26/11. Not even during World War II, when it was temporarily converted into a hospital.

After the attacks, Ratan Tata had promised, ''We can be hurt but not knocked down. The old Taj will stand again for the next 100 years, as it has for the past 100 years.''

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to the victims

the terror attack today while addressing members of both Houses of parliament. He said that while November 26 is a happy occasion as India celebrates Constitution Day, it is also a reminder of the Mumbai terror attacks of November 26, 2008. "I pay tributes to those killed in the Mumbai terror attacks," PM Modi said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari also paid tribute at Police Memorial in Mumbai.





