10 Years After 26/11 Mumbai Attacks, India Asks 'Are We Safe?'

India marks the tenth anniversary today of the Mumbai terror attacks that left 166 people dead and hundreds injured.

The attack that began on November 26, 2008 lasted three days and terrorised people to the extent that the nightmares still haunt them.

Hema Thanki recalls the horrific incident that still gives her sleepless nights. She was at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel having dinner with her family when the iconic hotel was attacked by terrorists.

Calling it a "horrifying experience", Ms Thanki said the hotel's staff and police helped them tremendously. Her son, then 10 years old, had been separated from them and was in hiding for 2 hours before being rescued.

10 years later, as survivors recount the horror, safety is still a big issue in the country.

The Mumbai police claim security is much better today. Ramesh Mahale, the main investigating officer who interrogated Ajmal Kasab-- the captured terrorist from the attack-- says Mumbai is in safer hands now.

Maharashtra fishermen also say not much has changed in the last 10 years since the terrorists entered India via a boat.

Experts say things are better than 2008 but government sources say India is not fully prepared even after the attack.

Out of the many demanded equipment, most of them have not been met.

"It is an ongoing process. We are never fully prepared for such an attack. But I would say that we are much better prepared than what we were on 26/11," a top official said.

As the country mourns a decade of the attack that claimed 166, its people wish for a safer place to live in.