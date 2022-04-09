26/11 Mastermind Hafiz Saeed's Son Is 'Designated Terrorist' No. 32

Hafiz Saeed's son Hafiz Talha has been named a designated terrorist

The Home Ministry has declared Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Hafiz Mohammad Saeed's son Hafiz Talha Saeed as a "designated terrorist" under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

Hafiz Talha now joins the long list of designated terrorists - which also includes his father - as entrant number 32.

Hafiz Talha is head of the terror group's cleric wing.

The notification by the Home Ministry noted how Hafiz Talha has been actively involved in recruitment, fund collection, planning and executing attacks by the LeT in India and Indian interests in Afghanistan.

The designation comes a day after Hafiz Talha's father and Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed was sentenced to 33 years in jail after being convicted in two cases of terror financing, filed by Pakistan's Counter-Terrorism Department. He, however, has continued to evade punishment for involvement in the 26/11 terror strikes.

India has been proactively cracking down on the LeT and its associates within the country.

The Home Ministry notification said Hafiz Talha has been visiting LeT camps across Pakistan and propagating jihad against India, Israel, the US and Indian interests in other western countries during his sermons.

Among those who have been listed as designated terrorists by India include Maulana Masood Azhar, Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi, Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar, Riyaz Bhatkal, lqbal Bhatkal, Chhota Shakeel and Tiger Memon.