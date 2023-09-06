25-Year-Old Man Stabbed To Death By Robbers In Delhi, 3 Arrested

The accused tried to rob the deceased, and when he resisted, they stabbed him to death.

Three people have been arrested for stabbing a 25-year-old man to death in Delhi's Mandoli area after he resisted robbery, officials said on Wednesday.

According to the Delhi police, the dead has been identified as Salman.

Giving details, the police said that the accused tried to rob the dead man, and when he resisted, they stabbed him to death and stole his phone and Rs 500 in cash.

"One minor accused is still absconding," added the police.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Earlier, a man was stabbed to death in Delhi's Anand Parbat area, the police said on Monday.

The dead man, identified as Pappu, was a resident of Shastri Nagar and a native of Uttar Pradesh's Basti.

He worked as a caretaker of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) toilet, the police added.

"Information was received that at Anand Parbat area, one person, named Pappu, a resident of Shastri Nagar, Delhi, and a permanent resident of Basti (Uttar Pradesh), was stabbed to death. The dead man was the caretaker of the DUSIB Toilet Complex", the police said.