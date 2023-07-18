25-Year-Old Man Stabbed To Death In Delhi: Cops

A 25-year-old man was stabbed to death on Monday in the Jafrabad area in New Delhi. (Representational)

A 25-year-old man was stabbed to death on Monday in the Jafrabad area in New Delhi by the father and brothers of a girl with whom the deceased had a friendly relation, police said.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Salman, a Brahmpuri, Jafrabad, New Delhi resident.

The police said that at around 05:15 pm, information was received that a young man had been stabbed to death in Near Kalyan Cinema, Chauhan Banger, Jafrabad.

"The deceased had stab wounds on his neck and chest and died on the spot," added the police.

The police informed that the preliminary enquiry has revealed that the deceased was friendly with a girl for the past 2 years and the girl's family was opposed to their relationship.

"Today, the girl's father identified as Manzoor and her brothers Mohsin and a minor attacked the deceased while riding a motorcycle," said the police.

The police noted a case of murder has been registered and Manzoor and his sons are absconding.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)