24 Arrested For Selling Illicit Liquor In Bihar, 1,745 Litres Seized

1,745 litres of illicit liquor was seized in Bihar, following which 24 people were arrested by the police

The Bihar Police on Wednesday arrested 24 people for making and selling illicit liquor. A total of 1,745 litres of illicit liquor was seized from them.

Searches were carried out at their residences, from where more illicit liquor was found and seized. Of the 24 people arrested, 23 are men and one is a woman, the police said.

Station House Officer Ranjit Kumar said, "Among those arrested, 10 people are from Dhansir village, 7 from Sohan Bigha, 4 from Gulzar Bigha, 2 from Khurar and one person from Pathrora. A case has been filed and the matter is being investigated."

A complete ban on the sale of liquor was imposed in the state of Bihar in April 2016.

