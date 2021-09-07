24 Endangered Animals Killed In Kaziranga National Park Amid Assam Floods

The Assam floods have submerged 70 per cent of Kaziranga National Park. (File)

At least 24 endangered animals have been killed in the recent floods that inundated the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve.

According to forest officials, 17 hog deer, two swamp deer, two rhino, one wild buffalo, one python and one cap langur have been killed due to the floods so far.

The forest personnel in the Kaziranga National Park have rescued four animals till now, including an endangered 10-day old male rhino calf from the outer fringe of the central range near the Mihimukh highland.

"The mother of the calf could not be traced. The calf, which is weak and debilitated has been sent to the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC) for stabilisation and rehabilitation," said a Kaziranga National Park official.

The floods have submerged 70 per cent of the park as the Brahmaputra River flowed above the danger mark.

Every year, floods devastate Kaziranga National Park and the animals have to take refuge in the highlands.

"With the overall improvement of the flood, on Monday, 30 per cent of the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve are still under the flood water," said the official.

The overall flood situation in Assam improved on Monday, with around 1.19 lakh people affected in 14 of the state's 34 districts, Assam State Disaster Management Authority officials said.

According to the officials, so far seven people have been killed in the flood-affected districts.