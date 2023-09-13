23 Manipur MLAs Make Fresh Move To Maintain Territorial Integrity

23 MLAs of the BJP-led government in Manipur have signed a resolution expressing their pledge to protect the territorial integrity of the state. They plan to go to Delhi soon to urge the Centre to maintain the existing territorial boundary of the state that has been struggling to control ethnic violence since May.

The resolution, a copy of which is available with NDTV, reads: "It is unanimously resolved by all the undersigned members of the legislative Assembly that we would stand for the territorial integrity of the state of Manipur and that no form of separate administration would be agreed to by us. It has also been resolved that all the members would proceed to Delhi soon to persuade the central leadership to bring a solution to the current crisis at the earliest."

The 23 MLAs -- 18 from the BJP and remaining five from alliance partners -- include assembly speaker Thokchom Satyabrata Singh, ministers Y Khemchand and Bishwajit Singh.

Ten tribal MLAs, including seven belonging to the BJP, and various tribal organisations, including the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum and Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM), have been demanding a separate administration (equivalent to a separate state) for tribals since May 12.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh, however, is not a signatory of this resolution.