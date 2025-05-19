Advertisement
23 Get Life Term For Killing Woman On Suspicion Of Practising Witchcraft In Assam

Charaideo District and Sessions Judge Abubakkar Siddique pronounced the judgment by convicting 12 men and 11 women for committing the crime, and sentenced them to life imprisonment, besides imposing a fine of Rs 5,000 each.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
23 Get Life Term For Killing Woman On Suspicion Of Practising Witchcraft In Assam
Court also ordered convicts to pay a compensation of Rs 8 lakh to the victim's family. (Representational)
Dibrugarh:

A court in Assam's Charaideo district on Monday sentenced 23 people to life imprisonment on Monday for killing a woman on suspicion of practising witchcraft 13 years ago.

Charaideo District and Sessions Judge Abubakkar Siddique pronounced the judgment by convicting 12 men and 11 women for committing the crime, and sentenced them to life imprisonment, besides imposing a fine of Rs 5,000 each.

The court also ordered the convicts to pay a compensation of Rs 8 lakh to the victim's family.

The 2012 incident had sparked widespread outrage and led to a prolonged trial that lasted 13 years.

The victim was subjected to severe physical torture and eventually set ablaze by a group of people in Jalha village in Charaideo on suspicion of practising witchcraft, police said

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

