21 Dead In Punjab From Toxic Liquor, Amarinder Singh Orders Probe

At least 21 people have died in several districts of Punjab allegedly after consuming toxic liquor, prompting Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to order a high-level probe, news agency PTI has reported. The senior Congress leader later tweeted that the guilty will not be spared.

"I have ordered a magisterial enquiry into suspected spurious liquor deaths in Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Tarn Taran. Commissioner, Jalandhar Division will conduct the enquiry and coordinate with concerned SSPs and other officers. Anyone found guilty will not be spared," Mr Singh tweeted.

I have ordered a magisterial enquiry into suspected spurious liquor deaths in Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Tarn Taran. Commissioner, Jalandhar Division will conduct the enquiry and coordinate with concerned SSPs and other officers. Anyone found guilty will not be spared. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) July 31, 2020

A government statement accessed by the new agency said the deaths reportedly took place in Amritsar, Batala and Tarn Taran districts after Wednesday night.

The first five deaths were reported at Mucchal and Tangra villages in Amritsar's Tarsikka on July 29, police said.

On Friday, five people died in Batala; four fatalities were reported from Tarn Taran.

Police have arrested Balwinder Kaur, a resident of Muchhal village, under "culpable homicide not amounting to murder" charge. According to reports, senior officers have reached the spot and are taking statements.

Mr Singh has the directed police to launch a search operation to crack down on any illegal liquor manufacturing unit operating in Punjab.

The Chief Minister has given the Divisional Commissioner the liberty to co-opt any civil/police officer or any expert to facilitate the expeditious conduct of the probe, news agency PTI reported.

With inputs from PTI