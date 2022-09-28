21 Arrested For Celebrating Birthday Party On Flyover Near Delhi

All 21 accused were arrested and were sent to judicial custody.

Twenty-one people were arrested with eight luxury cars for allegedly celebrating a birthday party on an elevated road and creating a ruckus, Indirapuram Police said today.

The accused were said to be celebrating the birthday of one Ansh Kohli, 21, a resident of Jagat Puri in east Delhi, Tuesday midnight, they said.

They were also seen cutting a cake on the bonnet of the car and were playing loud music, said a senior police officer.

"The accused obstructed the traffic movement by parking their car in a haphazard manner. They were using abusive language towards other commuters," SP City (second) Gyanendra Singh said.

"All 21 accused were arrested and were sent to judicial custody."

