E Shinde's Push For Last-Minute Bargain Amid Maharashtra Swearing-In Prep

BJP has announced that the oath ceremony will be held in Mumbai's Azad Maidan Thursday

At Mumbai's Azad Maidan, preparations for the grand swearing-in ceremony for Maharashtra's next Chief Minister are in full swing. A stage is being erected and a gallery is coming up, but who will take oath remains a question.

Leaders of the three parties in BJP-led Mahayuti, which scored a mammoth win in these state polls, are yet to meet Governor CP Radhakrishnan to stake claim to form the government. In fact, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis, Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde and NCP's Ajit Pawar are in different cities today. While Mr Fadnavis is in Mumbai, Mr Shinde is unwell and recovering in Thane. Mr Pawar is in Delhi for what he has termed a personal visit.

The BJP legislature party will meet at Vidhan Bhavan this morning during which party MLAs are expected to choose their leader. While Mr Fadnavis is seen as a frontrunner for the Chief Minister's post, the delay in the BJP announcing its choice for the top post has given room to speculation. The three leaders of Mahayuti are likely to meet after the BJP MLAs' meeting. A meeting with the Governor is expected tomorrow, on the eve of the swearing-in ceremony.

Sena Playing Hardball?

While Mr Shinde has publicly said that he won't be an obstacle in government formation and that he has left the final decision on the Chief Minister post on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, his repeated absence from Mumbai in the run-up to the big day has sparked a buzz. Days back, the Sena chief was in his hometown Satara. He then said he needed a breather after the tiring election campaign. Now he is in Thane and is reportedly unwell. He is attending meetings virtually.

Amid the continuing suspense, Sena leader Deepak Kesarkar has said the Assembly polls were fought under the leadership of Eknath Shinde and it is up to the BJP to maintain his stature. "Our leader has already proven who truly represents the Shiv Sena. Now it is up to Delhi (BJP central leadership) to decide how to maintain his stature. We will not interfere in that decision," Mr Kesarkar has said.

He also said Mr Shinde is not responsible for the delay. "The BJP's internal selection process is their matter. Shinde has already conveyed that he will accept their decision." Mr Kesarkar trashed reports of any discord within the Mahayuti. "Three parties working together require discussions. This is normal. It does not mean anyone is upset. Shinde is not unhappy, and the alliance is firmly united," he said, according to a PTI report.

This morning, however, Sena leader Sanjay Sirsat said that Mr Shinde will decide by tomorrow if he will be part of the Mahayuti government. The Sena, it is learnt, is pushing for the Home portfolio but the BJP has not accepted the demand.

Opposition's "Insult To Maharashtra" Pitch

With the Mahayuti not announcing its Chief Minister choice 10 days after the election results, Shiv Sena (UBT) legislator Aaditya Thackeray has said the delay amounts to insulting Maharashtra. In a Marathi tweet, Mr Thackeray said, "Despite this numerical strength, they have not yet been able to form a government in Maharashtra; Because our state of Maharashtra is not important to them Ignore Maharashtra, continuously insult Maharashtra and keep government formation pending... They have time to do all other things but for Delhi our Maharashtra, our state is not important," he said.

In a massive mandate, the Mahayuti has won 230 seats in the 288-member Assembly. The BJP, with 132 seats, has decided to claim the Chief Minister post. Shiv Sena has won 57 and Ajit Pawar's NCP has scored 41.

The Opposition bloc Maha Vikas Aghadi, which had outperformed the Mahayuti in the Lok Sabha election months ago, was routed in the state polls and managed just 46 seats between them.

The Opposition has alleged EVM tampering and demanded a return to ballot voting. The BJP has junked these claims, saying that the Opposition always raises this when they lose. The Election Commission, meanwhile, has warned that anyone spreading falsehood about EVMs will face action.