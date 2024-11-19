BJP Leader Accused Of Distributing Cash, High Drama Before Maharashtra Polls

Viral videos from the hotel show Bahujan Vikas Aghadi members waving notes before Vinod Tawde

Hours before Maharashtra votes, a regional party has accused BJP leaders, including general secretary and former minister Vinod Tawde, of distributing cash a hotel in Virar in Palghar district.

The Bahujan Vikas Aghadi has alleged that BJP candidate from Nalasopara Rajan Naik was distributing cash, allegedly to influence voters, in the presence of Mr Tawde. Kshitij Thakur, sitting MLA and Bahujan Vikas Aghadi, reached the hotel with his supporters and high drama followed. The Bahujan Vikas Aghadi supporters gheraoed Mr Tawde and raised slogans. They claimed that they found envelopes with cash and diaries at the meeting venue. Viral videos show Bahujan Vikas Aghadi supporters waving currency notes in front of Mr Tawde.

BJP के राष्ट्रीय महासचिव विनोद तावड़े महाराष्ट्र के एक होटल में पैसे बांटते हुए पकड़े गए हैं।



विनोद तावड़े बैग में भरकर पैसे लेकर गए थे और वहां पर लोगों को बुला-बुलाकर पैसे बांट रहे थे।



ये खबर जब जनता को पता चली तो भारी हंगामा हो गया। पैसों के साथ विनोद तावड़े के कई वीडियो… pic.twitter.com/iqbMcGJtyQ — Congress (@INCIndia) November 19, 2024

The Congress has shared a video from the hotel and accused the BJP of trying to use money power to influence the election. "Even top leaders are involved. The Election Commission should take note and strict action," the Congress said in a post on X.

The BJP has trashed the allegations and termed them "baseless" and a political stunt by the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi on the eve of elections. The party said Mr Tawde was at the hotel for a meeting with party workers to discuss poll preparations. The BJP has said the Election Commission must investigate the matter and scan CCTV footage to get to the root of the matter. "This is nothing but a gimmick," a BJP leader said.

Maharashtra votes on Wednesday in what is expected to be a very exciting electoral contest. In the last Assembly election, the NDA alliance of BJP and undivided Shiv Sena had scored a thumping victory, winning 161 seats in the 288-member Assembly. However, the long-time allies parted ways due to differences over rotational Chiefministership. Soon after, Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray tied up with the Congress and Sharad Pawar's NCP to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

This government toppled in 2022 when Eknath Shinde led a mutiny that split the Shiv Sena. The Shinde Sena joined hands with the BJP. Later, Ajit Pawar's rebellion divided the NCP ranks too. The junior Pawar then joined the ruling coalition. In this election, the two factions of Shiv Sena and NCP are on opposite sides of the political divide, making it a prestige contest.

In the Lok Sabha election earlier this year, the Opposition bloc of Congress-Sena UBT-NCP (Sharad Pawar) scored big by winning 30 out of Maharashtra's 48 seats. The Mahayuti won 17 seats. This time, the Maha Vikas Aghadi is looking to clinch a big win, while Mahayuti has gone all out to make a comeback from the Lok Sabha setback.