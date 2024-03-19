Rise In Number Of Poll Candidates Losing Security Deposit Over The Years

The trend of candidates losing their deposits has consistently risen in subsequent Lok Sabha elections.

Over 71,000 candidates have lost their security deposit since the first Lok Sabha polls in 1951 for failing to secure a minimum of one-sixth of the total valid votes polled in their respective constituencies, according to an analysis of the Election Commission data.

In the 2019 elections, a staggering 86 percent of candidates suffered this fate.

Election Commission regulations stipulate that candidates failing to secure a minimum of one-sixth of the total valid votes polled would have their deposits redirected to the treasury.

Since the first Lok Sabha polls, 71,246 out of 91,160 candidates who contested have forfeited their security deposit, representing a cumulative figure of 78 percent.

The increase in deposit amounts over the years has paralleled this trend, with the Rs 500 security deposit for general candidates and Rs 250 for candidates from SC/ST communities in 1951 increasing to Rs 25,000 and Rs 12,500 respectively for general and SC/ST candidates now.

Political analysts regard the preservation of deposits as a matter of pride for candidates, while the forfeiture of deposits is often deemed humiliating.

In the 2019 elections, among prominent political parties, the BSP forfeited deposits on the highest number of seats, with 345 out of its 383 candidates losing their deposits, followed by the Congress with 148 out of its 421 candidates losing deposits.

In the BJP, 51 out of its 69 candidates lost deposits and in the CPI, 41 out of its 49 candidates forfeited their deposits, according to official records.

In the inaugural Lok Sabha Elections in 1951-52, nearly 40 percent, i.e., 745 out of 1,874 candidates, lost their deposits.

The trend of candidates losing their deposits has consistently risen in subsequent Lok Sabha elections.

The pinnacle of this trend was reached during the 11th Lok Sabha polls in 1996 when 91 per cent, or 12,688 out of 13,952 candidates, lost their deposits. This election also witnessed the highest number of candidates vying for Lok Sabha seats.

In 1991-92, 7,539 out of 8,749 contestants lost their security deposit, accounting for 86 per cent of the candidates.

In 2009, 6,829 out of 8,070 or 85 per cent of candidates lost their deposits while 7,000 out of 8,251 candidates or 84 per cent lost their security deposit in 2014, indicating that forfeiture of deposits has not served as a deterrent against contesting elections.

Jagdeep S Chhokar, founder-member and trustee of the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) said money is now like chicken feed for certain sections of the society and there is so much division between the rich and the poor that many people contest elections just for the sake of it.

"The fundamental reason for many people contesting despite losing a security deposit was that people can afford it and losing the security deposit is not a big setback," he told PTI.

Historically, candidates from national parties have fared well in saving their deposits. In the first Lok Sabha polls in 1951-52, 28 per cent or 344 out of 1,217 candidates from national parties lost their deposits.

This improved in the next elections in 1957 when only 130 out of 919 candidates or 14 per cent candidates lost their deposits.

The 1977 polls witnessed the best performance ever by national parties as only 100 out of 1,060 candidates (nine per cent) from these parties lost their deposits.

The 2009 general elections did not prove to be that good for candidates of national parties as almost every second candidate lost their deposits.

In 2009, 779 out of 1,623 candidates from national parties lost their deposits.

Sushila Ramaswamy, Associate Professor, Department of Political Science, Jesus and Mary College, Delhi University, said many candidates contest polls despite losing security deposit as political activity is seen as very basic and fundamental in India and people do have a lot of interest in political issue so they might like to try their luck.

"In many cases, it could also be to cut votes of other candidates. They can be proxy, independent candidates supported by other parties with a view to minimise the margin of victory," she told PTI.

Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases beginning April 19 and the counting of votes will take place on June 4 for the world's biggest election exercise in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will bid for a third consecutive term.

The other phases will be on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1.



