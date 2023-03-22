2023 Hindu New Year: Date And Rituals

Hindu New Year will be celebrated on March 22, this year. It falls on the first day of the Chaitra month according to the Hindu lunisolar calendar. The Hindu New Year is known by different names in different regions of the country. In the southern states, it is called Ugadi while in Maharashtra it is celebrated as Gudi Padwa.

Ugadi

Ugadi is made up of two Sanskrit words – “Yuga” and “Adi”, which mean a new beginning. Ugadi or Yugadi is primarily marked in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka. The rituals include making floral patterns on the floor and preparing delicious feasts.

Ugadi is falling on March 22, this year. The Pratipada tithi will begin at 10:52 pm on March 21 and end at 8:20 pm on March 22.

Gudi Padwa

Gudi Padwa is celebrated on the first day of the Chaitra month. It will be observed on March 22 along with Ugadi this year. It is observed by mostly Maharashtrians and Konkani Hindus. On this day, people clean their houses and adorn them with vibrant rangolis and mango-neem leaves.

Here are some wishes to share this Hindu New Year.