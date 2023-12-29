2021 And 2023 Blasts Near Israel Embassy Share Chilling Similarities

Chanakyapuri, a crucial diplomatic hub, is under constant surveillance by over 100 CCTV cameras.

The explosion near the Israel Embassy in Delhi Tuesday night has striking similarities with the IED blast in the same locality in 2021. Delhi Police and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) have drawn significant parallels between the two incidents, both of which took place near the diplomatic enclave in Chanakyapuri.

The blast on Tuesday took place approximately a kilometre from the Israel Embassy and triggered a swift response from various law enforcement agencies. Chanakyapuri, housing numerous embassies, including those of the United States, the United Kingdom, and Germany, is now under heightened security.

The NIA has underscored striking similarities between the recent explosion and the IED blast near the Israel Embassy on January 29, 2021. Both incidents involve suspects meticulously conducting reconnaissance on the locations of CCTV cameras, making their getaway in an auto, and eventually seeking refuge in the Jamia area of the national capital. Despite the identification of suspects in the 2021 case, no arrests have been made thus far.

Both instances also share the discovery of typed letters at the blast sites, containing threatening language that includes references to "jihad" against Israel. The recent letter, claiming affiliation with an organisation called Sir Allah Resistance, included the phrase "Allah hu Akbar."

Security Measures In Chanakyapuri

Chanakyapuri, a crucial diplomatic hub, is under constant surveillance by over 100 CCTV cameras. The Diplomatic Cell, a specialised department of Delhi Police, enforces stringent security measures in the area, including a ban on vehicle parking and photography. Quick Response Teams (QRT) and vans patrol the region 24/7.

Security arrangements for the diplomatic enclave involve coordination between Delhi Police's Special Cell, the Intelligence Bureau, and other law enforcement agencies. The Israel Embassy itself is responsible for its internal security.

Anti-Terror Agency Probe

Following the blast on Tuesday, the NIA has offered a reward of Rs 10 lakh for information leading to the identification of the suspects. The investigation is actively focused on the typewritten letter found at the blast site, which contained explicit threats.

This morning, the NIA revisited the blast site, collecting samples of grass and leaves for forensic analysis.

With security concerns escalating, the authorities are intensifying efforts to ensure the safety of the diplomatic enclave and its residents.

Delhi Police is also scouring CCTV footage and analysing mobile phone data to track down potential suspects.

Authorities have compiled a list of individuals spotted near the site just before the explosion, identified through camera recordings. Statements from at least 10 security guards and passersby who reported hearing the blast and seeing smoke have also been recorded.