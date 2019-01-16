Parties 'From Kashmir To Kanyakumari' For Kolkata Rally: Mamata Banerjee

"On January 19, you will see a huge representation from all regions of the country," Mamata Banerjee said

Former Prime Minister HD Devegowda, Delhi chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Karnataka counterpart HD Kumaraswamy, political heavyweights like Sharad Pawar and Akhilesh Yadav would address the January 19 opposition rally in West Bengal capital Kolkata, Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee said on Tuesday.

She told reporters that leaders of non-BJP parties from "Kashmir to Kanyakumari" would be present at the rally, which political observers are describing as an effort on the her part to emerge as the face of the opposition ahead of the coming Lok Sabha polls.

"Political leaders from Kashmir to Kanyakumari -- former prime minister HD Devegowda, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy (both of Janata Dal-Secular), Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Aam Admi Party), former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav (Samajwadi Party chief), Sharad Pawar (Nationalist Congress Party chief and also former Maharashtra chief minister), Farooq Abdullah (National Conference chief and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister) would be among the many leaders present in the rally," Ms Banerjee added.

With Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and her mother Sonia Gandhi deciding to skip the rally, the party would be represented by leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge.

Ms Banerjee said she had invited Left parties including CPI-M leader and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan but was yet to receive any confirmation from them.

Virtually conceding that Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati would not be coming, she said "perhaps she will nominate someone else to represent her party".