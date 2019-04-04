2019 Lok Sabha Elections LIVE Updates: Smriti Irani In Amethi, Rahul Gandhi To File Nomination From Wayanad

New Delhi:
As campaigning for 2019 Lok Sabha elections is in full swing a week before polling begins, party leaders are chalking out various strategies to gather votes.
Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani, who is contesting against Congress president Rahul Gandhi, will address a public meeting in Amethi today. It is for the first time that Ms Irani will be campaigning in the high-profile constituency, after the schedule of the polls were announced.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who is contesting from Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in Kerala in addition to his traditional stronghold of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, will file his nomination by 11am today.
Here are the LIVE updates from Lok Sabha election campaigning:
Union Minister Smriti Irani tells news agency ANI: "He (Congress president Rahul Gandhi) enjoyed a position of power for 15 years because of the support from Amethi, but now he is going to file nomination from elsewhere. This is an insult of Amethi and people here will not tolerate this."
The BJP has topped the chart of political advertisers on Google with an advertisement spent share of around 32 per cent, while its rival Congress is ranked sixth with a meagre 0.14 per cent share.
Political parties and their affiliates have spent Rs 3.76 crore on advertisements since February 19, 2019, according to the internet giant's Indian Transparency Report released today.
Election Commission of India has seized Rs 377.511 crore cash, Rs 157 crore worth of liquor, Rs 705 crore worth of drugs and metals worth Rs 312 crore till date, report news agency ANI.
