2019 Lok Sabha Elections LIVE Updates: Smriti Irani In Amethi, Rahul Gandhi To File Nomination From Wayanad

Campaigning for 2019 Lok Sabha elections is in full swing in various states.

As campaigning for 2019 Lok Sabha elections is in full swing a week before polling begins, party leaders are chalking out various strategies to gather votes.

Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani, who is contesting against Congress president Rahul Gandhi, will address a public meeting in Amethi today. It is for the first time that Ms Irani will be campaigning in the high-profile constituency, after the schedule of the polls were announced.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who is contesting from Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in Kerala in addition to his traditional stronghold of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, will file his nomination by 11am today.

Here are the LIVE updates from Lok Sabha election campaigning: