Elections LIVE Updates: PM Modi To Address Rallies In Gujarat, Goa

Charges are flying fast and thick in the midst of election campaigning for Lok Sabha polls that begin on April 11, with political leaders addressing various rallies in different states. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address public rallies in Gujarat and Goa today while Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will hold a road show in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi before filing his nomination papers at the Collectorate Office.

BJP leader Rajnath Singh will be heading to Bihar for election campaigning and address four public meetings in Banka, Purnia, Araria and Madhepura Lok Sabha constituencies.

