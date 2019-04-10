Elections LIVE Updates: PM Modi To Address Rallies In Gujarat, Goa

New Delhi:
Charges are flying fast and thick in the midst of election campaigning for Lok Sabha polls that begin on April 11, with political leaders addressing various rallies in different states. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address public rallies in Gujarat and Goa today while Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will hold a road show in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi before filing his nomination papers at the Collectorate Office.
BJP leader Rajnath Singh will be heading to Bihar for election campaigning and address four public meetings in Banka, Purnia, Araria and Madhepura Lok Sabha constituencies.
Here are the LIVE updates on Lok Sabha Elections:
The Election Commission (EC) has issued show cause notices to producers of two TV serials following allegations that the shows were violating the model code of conduct by promoting various government schemes. Maharashtra's additional chief electoral officer Dilip Shinde says complaints were received of violation of the poll code by two serials being aired on Zee TV and &TV.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi arrives in Amethi. He will file his nomination for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 from the Lok Sabha constituency today.
National Conference (NC) leader and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah tweets: "Just imagine what all the "Chowkidar" handles would be doing to Rahul Gandhi and the Congress right now if Imran Khan had endorsed RG as PM in these elections? Who is the "tukde tukde" gang now?"
The stage is set for polling in 91 Lok Sabha constituencies across 20 states and Union Territories on Thursday in the first of seven-phased polls to elect a new government at the Centre. Voting for Assembly polls will also be held in Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and the first phase of Odisha.
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram takes a swipe at the PM Modi-led government, charging that in this regime conviction comes first and investigation later and a person is guilty until proven innocent. He says the law secretary should "teach" the Prime Minister some basic lessons in law as the Supreme Court has said that bail is the rule and jail the exception.
