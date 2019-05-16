A Recap Of 2014 Election Results When BJP-Led NDA Formed Government

2014 Election Results: BJP-led NDA won 282 seats.

With Lok Sabha election results 2019 just a week away, let's recollect 2014 election results. The national election 2014 was conducted in nine phases with expenditure of about Rs 37.5 crore. BJP-led NDA secured 282 seats in the last general election and formed the government, making Narendra Modi the Prime Minister of India. The Indian National Congress managed to secure 44 seats. The general election 2019 is taking place in seven phases. Voting in the first six phases have already taken place and the seventh phase voting will be conducted on May 19. For checking your name in the voters' list, click here.To know details about election schedule and other important facts, click here. For election-related FAQs, click here.

Here's a party-wise break-up of 2014 Election Result:

Party Name Won Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) 282 All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) 37 Biju Janata Dal (BJD) 20 Telugu Desam (TDP) 16 Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPI(M) 9 Nationalist Congress Party 6 Samajwadi Party 5 Rashtriya Janata Dal 4 All India United Democratic Front 3 Rashtriya Lok Samta Party 3 Indian National Lok Dal 2 Janata Dal (Secular) 2 Jharkhand Mukti Morcha 2 Communist Party of India 1 Kerala Congress (M) 1 National Peoples Party 1 Revolutionary Socialist Party 1 All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 1 Indian National Congress (INC) 44 All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) 34 Shivsena (SS) 18 Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) 11 Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) 9 Lok Jan Shakti Party 6 Aam Aadmi Party 4 Shiromani Akali Dal 4 Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party 3 Independents 3 Indian Union Muslim League 2 Janata Dal (United) 2 Apna Dal 2 All India N.R. Congress 1 Naga Peoples Front 1 Pattali Makkal Katchi 1 Sikkim Democratic Front 1 Swabhimani Paksha 1

Over 2,000 parties and 8,000 candidates are in contest for 543 seats for general election 2019. This election will choose the 17th Lok Sabha. The members of the largest party or coalition will then choose the Prime Minister. India has seen 16 general elections since independence in 1947.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.