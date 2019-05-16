Election 2019

#ElectionsWithNDTV

A Recap Of 2014 Election Results When BJP-Led NDA Formed Government

In 2014 Election Results, BJP-led NDA secured 282 seats in the last general election and formed the government, making Narendra Modi the Prime Minister of India. The Indian National Congress managed to secure 44 seats.

All India | Edited by | Updated: May 16, 2019 19:49 IST
2014 Election Results: BJP-led NDA won 282 seats.


New Delhi: 

With Lok Sabha election results 2019 just a week away, let's recollect 2014 election results. The national election 2014 was conducted in nine phases with expenditure of about Rs 37.5 crore. BJP-led NDA secured 282 seats in the last general election and formed the government, making Narendra Modi the Prime Minister of India. The Indian National Congress managed to secure 44 seats. The general election 2019 is taking place in seven phases. Voting in the first six phases have already taken place and the seventh phase voting will be conducted on May 19. For checking your name in the voters' list, click here.To know details about election schedule and other important facts, click here. For election-related FAQs, click here.

Here's a party-wise break-up of 2014 Election Result:

Party NameWon
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)282
All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)37
Biju Janata Dal (BJD)20
Telugu Desam (TDP)16
Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPI(M)9
Nationalist Congress Party6
Samajwadi Party5
Rashtriya Janata Dal4
All India United Democratic Front3
Rashtriya Lok Samta Party3
Indian National Lok Dal2
Janata Dal (Secular)2
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha2
Communist Party of India1
Kerala Congress (M)1
National Peoples Party1
Revolutionary Socialist Party1
All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen1
Indian National Congress (INC)44
All India Trinamool Congress (TMC)34
Shivsena (SS)18
Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS)11
Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP)9
Lok Jan Shakti Party6
Aam Aadmi Party4
Shiromani Akali Dal4
Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party3
Independents3
Indian Union Muslim League2
Janata Dal (United)2
Apna Dal2
All India N.R. Congress1
Naga Peoples Front1
Pattali Makkal Katchi1
Sikkim Democratic Front1
Swabhimani Paksha1

Over 2,000 parties and 8,000 candidates are in contest for 543 seats for general election 2019. This election will choose the 17th Lok Sabha. The members of the largest party or coalition will then choose the Prime Minister. India has seen 16 general elections since independence in 1947.



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.

