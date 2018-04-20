2002 Gujarat Riots: Maya Kodnani Acquitted In Naroda Patiya Massacre Case In August 2012, a special court had sentenced 32 people, including Maya Kodnani, to life imprisonment.

Maya Kodnani, a former minister and BJP leader, sentenced to 28 years in prison for leading the biggest massacre in the Gujarat riots of 2002, has been acquitted by the Gujarat High Court.



The court has, however, confirmed the sentence of another high profile convict, Babu Bajrangi, a leader of the Bajrang Dal, an affiliate of BJP's ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.



In 2012, Maya Kodnani, a gynaecologist, was sentenced to a life term for her role in the riots in Naroda Patiya, a suburb of Ahmedabad, where 100 Muslims were killed in the single bloodiest episode of the three-day violence that followed the Godhra train burning of February 27, 2002, in which 59 Hindu volunteers were killed.



A Special Investigation Team had said that a day after the Godhra incident, Maya Kodnani incited mobs and was seen at the spot by witnesses. A trial court had held that she organized the mass killings.



Maya Kodnani was granted bail in 2014. She is also accused of murder in the riots that took place on the same day, February 28, 2002, next door in Naroda Gram, where 11 Muslims were killed. In this case, BJP president Amit Shah testified in September that when the riots took place, 10 km from Ahmedabad, he had seen her first at the Gujarat assembly and then at the hospital she ran.



A number of high court judges including justices Akil Kureshi, MR Shah, KS Jhaveri, GB Shah, Sonia Gokani and RH Shukla recused themselves from the case during the hearing on appeals.



After the riots, she was made the Minister for Woman and Child Development by then Chief Minister Narendra Modi.



