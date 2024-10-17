20-Year-Old NEET Aspirant Hangs Self In Kota: Cops

Further investigation is underway, police said. (Representational)

A 20-year-old NEET-UG aspirant from Uttar Pradesh allegedly hanged himself in his PG in Kota, the coaching hub's fifteenth suspected suicide death this year.

The incident happened in the Dadabari police station area of Kota city on Wednesday night, police said on Thursday.

According to police, when the youth failed to respond to knocks on the door of his room and calls from family members on Wednesday night, the caretaker of the PG alerted the police.

After arriving at the scene, police entered the room and found his body, they said.

Police said Ashutosh Chorasia, who hailed from Mirzapur, UP, had been preparing for the medical entrance test in Kota for the past six months.

The youth's body has been placed in the hospital mortuary, awaiting the arrival of his parents for the post-mortem, they said.

DSP Yogesh Sharma said the exact reason for his act is unclear but initial findings suggest that he had been battling a neurological disorder and receiving treatment for it.

While he has written two notes, the contents are currently part of the investigation, police said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)