20-Year Jail For Man Convicted Of Raping His Minor Step Daughter In UP

The girl said that her step-father had been sexually abusing her for three years. (Representational)

A special court has convicted a man of raping his minor step-daughter about five years ago and sentenced him to 20 years imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000.

Additional District Government Advocate (ADGC) Devesh Chandra Tripathi said on Sunday the court of Special Judge (POCSO Act) Parul Verma sentenced the guilty step-father Rakesh to twenty years imprisonment and also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000.

Devesh Chandra Tripathi said that the complainant alleged in the complaint given to the police that on the night of September 9, 2019, her husband Rakesh, in a drunken state, raped the ten-year-old girl in the dark of the night.

When she started screaming in pain, the complainant switched on the light and saw that her husband was allegedly trying to kill the girl by strangling her with a gas pipe.

The girl said that her step-father had been sexually abusing her for three years. On the basis of the complaint, the police registered a case under relevant sections and after completing the investigation, filed a chargesheet in the court.

