20 Tremors Hit Andaman And Nicobar Islands In 11 Hours

All the tremors were of magnitude between 4.5 and 5.5, the NCS said.

All India | | Updated: April 02, 2019 00:19 IST
The Andaman and the Nicobar archipelago is prone to earthquakes (Representational)


New Delhi: 

Twenty medium intensity earthquakes hit the Andaman and Nicobar islands in a span of 11 hours on Monday, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

All the tremors were of magnitude between 4.5 and 5.5, the NCS said.

The first quake with a magnitude of 4.9 occurred at 5.14 AM, followed by another with a magnitude of 5, a couple of minutes later.
The last jolt was recorded at 3.44 PM with a magnitude of 4.8, it said.

The Andaman and the Nicobar archipelago is prone to earthquakes.

It is also not unusual for the islands to witness more than two-three quakes a day.



