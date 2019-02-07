20 Kg Gold Worth 6.73-Crore Smuggled From Myanmar Seized In West Bengal

In this financial year, the DRI has seized about 415 kg of gold worth Rs 130 crore from across West Bengal and northeast.

All India | | Updated: February 07, 2019 02:23 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
20 Kg Gold Worth 6.73-Crore Smuggled From Myanmar Seized In West Bengal

Police seized 120 gold biscuits, weighing 19.92 kg and valued at Rs 6.73 crore. (Representational)


Kolkata: 

Authorities seized nearly 20 kg gold worth Rs 6.73 crore from West Bengal's Howrah, allegedly smuggled into the country from Myanmar. Directorate of Revenue Intelligence officials have arrested two persons in the matter.

Police seized 120 biscuits of foreign-origin gold, weighing 19.92 kg and valued at Rs 6.73 crore in the matter.

In this financial year, the DRI has seized about 415 kg of gold worth Rs 130 crore from across West Bengal and northeast.

The seized gold is believed to be smuggled into India's from Bangladesh, Myanmar, Nepal, Bhutan and China.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Gold biscuits seizedgold smugglingHowrah

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Mughal GardenPriyanka GandhiValentine Week ListLive TVHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusUpcoming MoviesValentine WeekMoney Laundering CaseRedmi 6 ProRose Day

................................ Advertisement ................................