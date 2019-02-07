20 Kg Gold Worth 6.73-Crore Smuggled From Myanmar Seized In West Bengal

Police seized 120 gold biscuits, weighing 19.92 kg and valued at Rs 6.73 crore. (Representational)

Authorities seized nearly 20 kg gold worth Rs 6.73 crore from West Bengal's Howrah, allegedly smuggled into the country from Myanmar. Directorate of Revenue Intelligence officials have arrested two persons in the matter.

In this financial year, the DRI has seized about 415 kg of gold worth Rs 130 crore from across West Bengal and northeast.

The seized gold is believed to be smuggled into India's from Bangladesh, Myanmar, Nepal, Bhutan and China.