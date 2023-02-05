20,000 Jobs, Resolution Against Citizenship Law: Ex Tripura Royal's Party

Pradyot Debburman is not contesting but will be campaigning across Tripura.

Twenty thousand government jobs, a resolution against contentious citizenship law, and a drugs-free state are some of the big-ticket promises made by the Tipra Motha party, led by former Congress leader and erstwhile royal Pradyot Manikya Debburman ahead of the Tripura polls.

The party, which plans to crowdfund its campaign, is contesting 42 out of 60 seats in the state and aims to emerge as a potential kingmaker.

"We want people irrespective of any religion and caste to live in Tripura. We would pass a resolution against CAA. In one country, there cannot be two laws. Similarly, one country cannot have a law which bars Muslims and tribals," said Mr Debburman.

The regional leader said his party will pass a resolution in the state assembly against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) within 150 days if his party is voted to power. The party has released its 15 promises - Mission 15 for 150 days, which also includes a socio-economic survey, zero tolerance against corruption, among other things.

Their Mission 15 also includes a permanent constitutional solution to the indigenous people of Tripura and to provide 20,000 new government jobs. A specific mission would be undertaken and a task force would be constituted against poverty, the party said.

The party will also push for its core agenda 'Greater Tipraland' - the demand to upgrade the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) as a full-fledged state.

Going solo, the party is seeking support from the public through its newly opened bank account.

Tripura goes to polls on February 16. The votes for the 60-member assembly will be counted on March 2.