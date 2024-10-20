2-Year-Old Boy Killed In Hit-And-Run In Maharashtra's Palghar District

Further investigation is underway, say cops (Representational)

A two-year-old boy was killed after being hit by an unidentified vehicle in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Saturday.

Gurunath Wagh was fatally knocked down by a vehicle outside his home at Kadivali village in Wada taluka on Thursday evening, the official said.

The Wada police have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Motor Vehicles Act, the official said, adding that efforts are being made to trace the vehicle and its driver.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)