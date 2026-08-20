2 Workers Killed As Under-Construction Hospital's Roof Collapses In Mohali

Two people died and one was injured as an under-construction hospital building collapsed in Punjab's Mohali.

The hospital in question was located at Sector 82, Aerocity.

Sources said some labourers are still trapped under the debris. The rescue operation is in progress.

"We have pulled out two people from the rubble. The labourers think there are no others buried under. But we are continuing the rescue work," said a senior police officer.

Asked who owns the building, he said it could be one Mr Wadhwa. "But we are investigating," he added.