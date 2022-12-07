2 Workers Die While Cleaning Underground Chamber In Navi Mumbai: Police

A case was registered against the site engineer, a police official said. (Representational)

Two labourers died apparently after inhaling toxic gas while cleaning an underground chamber in Navi Mumbai, police said on Wednesday.

A case was registered against the site engineer after it emerged the duo was not provided with the necessary safety gear, an official said.

The incident occurred on Saturday night when three workers were cleaning an underground chamber in Rabale area while their colleague waited outside. The workers were engaged by a private firm for the cleaning job.

"While they were cleaning the chamber, a strong smell of chemicals emanated, following which the trio fell unconscious. The worker waiting outside the underground chamber managed to pull out one of his three colleagues with a rope," the police official said.

Later, workers from a nearby company rushed to the spot and brought out the two other labourers from the underground chamber.

They were rushed to a municipal hospital in Airoli where doctors declared them dead.

During the probe, police found the workers were not provided with the necessary safety apparatus and registered a case against the site engineer for negligence.

