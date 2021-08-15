2 Trinamool MPs Claim They Were Attacked In Tripura, Aide Injured

Trinamool parliamentarian Aparupa Poddar's aide was injured in the attack.

Two Trinamool Congress MPs today claimed they came under attack in Tripura twice today. Parliamentarians Aparupa Poddar and Dola Sen said the car they were travelling in near South Tripura district's Belonia town was targeted, leaving at least one person injured.

The person injured is an aide of Ms Poddar's. Ms Sen, too, was attacked, they said.

The attack on Ms Poddar, the Trinamool's Arambag MP, came a day after she attended a press conference in Tripura's capital Agartala following which, she had taunted Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb saying his days in the position were now numbered.

Ms Sen is a Rajya Sabha MP.

Trinamool functionaries, including senior leaders like National Generay Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, have in recent days claimed to have come under attack from BJP supporters in Tripura.

A few days ago, Mr Banerjee, the nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, visited the northeastern state following reported attacks on his party leaders. While even the CPIM has condemned such attacks, the BJP has denied being involved in such incidents.

Mr Banerjee has said his party would not be intimidated by such attacks.

"The goons of BJP Tripura have shown their true colours. This...reveals the 'goonda raj' in Tripura under Biplab's (Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb) government...Your threats and attacks only prove your inhumanity. Do what you can. Trinamool will not budge an inch," he tweeted on August 8.

His convoy was attacked by alleged BJP workers during his earlier visit to Tripura on August 2. He even tweeted a video of the assault.