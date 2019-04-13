2 Terrorists Killed In Encounter In Jammu And Kashmir's Shopian

The security forces launched a search operation in Gahand area based on the information about the presence of terrorists there.

All India | Edited by | Updated: April 13, 2019 11:35 IST
The encounter took place in Gahand area of Shopian district.


New Delhi: 

Two terrorists have been killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir today.

The security forces launched a search operation in Gahand area based on the information about the presence of terrorists there. The terrorists fired on the search party, triggering a gunfight.

"Following a brief shoot out in the orchard area of Gahand village the two terrorists were killed. Their exact identities and affiliations are being ascertained," an officer was quoted by news agency IANS.

Further details awaited



